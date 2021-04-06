Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,380,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,539,000. Norges Bank owned 1.85% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.90.

WLTW stock opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $162.58 and a twelve month high of $236.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

