Norges Bank Invests $392.03 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,803,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,248,000 after purchasing an additional 176,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

OTIS stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

