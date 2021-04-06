Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,009,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,841,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,113,001. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.14 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.33. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

