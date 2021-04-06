Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Nine Energy Service worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NINE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

