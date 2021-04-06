NFT Index 24 Hour Volume Hits $159,652.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $633.44 or 0.01081137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $159,652.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00106381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.62 or 0.00784460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.30 or 0.99653462 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars.

