New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $24,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,894 shares of company stock worth $4,023,375. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

