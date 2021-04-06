Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

