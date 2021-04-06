NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.58. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 17,497 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
