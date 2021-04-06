Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7,872.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Netflix by 88.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $7,430,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 467,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $233,562,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $540.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.71 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

