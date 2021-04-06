NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by 146.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $75.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

