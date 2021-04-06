Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

