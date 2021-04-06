Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

