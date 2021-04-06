Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.