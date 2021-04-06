Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

