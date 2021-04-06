Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.97 and a 200-day moving average of $410.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

