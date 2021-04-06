Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

