National Pension Service Purchases 1,834 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Loews were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Loews by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

