Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) PT Set at C$8.00 by Eight Capital

Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE NNO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.30. 65,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.72 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.26. Nano One Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$6.50.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,659,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,372,393.75. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,600 in the last 90 days.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.