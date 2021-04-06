Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.