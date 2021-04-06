MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $91.74 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

