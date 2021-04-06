Morgan Stanley Has $58.31 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 161.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gentex were worth $58,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Gentex by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 169,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

