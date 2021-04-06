Morgan Stanley Has $57.64 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Evergy worth $57,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,409.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

