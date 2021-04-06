Morgan Stanley Has $56 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $55,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

