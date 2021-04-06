Morgan Stanley Acquires 43,799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.37% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $54,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.