Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,449.56

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,449.56 ($18.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,876 ($24.51). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,782 ($23.28), with a volume of 45,099 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £826.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,449.56.
In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.