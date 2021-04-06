Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,449.56

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,449.56 ($18.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,876 ($24.51). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,782 ($23.28), with a volume of 45,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £826.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,449.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.