Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,997 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

CMA stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

