Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,350 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.