Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,486.50, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.