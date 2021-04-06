Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $95,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.