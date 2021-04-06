Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $234,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,019.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 62,890 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.12.

AMAT stock opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.