Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.