Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

