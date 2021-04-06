Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Increases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 185.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,068 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises 5.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 226,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,042,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

