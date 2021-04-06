Mondelez International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 12,571 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,205% compared to the average volume of 963 put options.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

