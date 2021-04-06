Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Cowen lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

