MKM Partners Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $220.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Shares of PXD opened at $152.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

