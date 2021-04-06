Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $454.99 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $828.64 or 0.01426677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $454.99 million and approximately $382,484.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,086 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

