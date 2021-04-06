Mirrored Tesla Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $693.36 or 0.01182370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $658,891.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00295780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00105789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.17 or 0.00784703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.23 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 61,549 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

