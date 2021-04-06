Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits One Day Volume of $77,648.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.37 million and approximately $77,648.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $333.72 or 0.00567897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00290166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00106178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.21 or 0.00767822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 85,023 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

