Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 274,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 169.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

