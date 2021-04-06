Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HIE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,918. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,964 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $49,262.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 29,587 shares of company stock valued at $244,169 over the last three months.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

