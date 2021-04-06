MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.58 million, a P/E ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

