Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

