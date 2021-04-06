Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases Shares of 7,501 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.80. 72,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $154.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.