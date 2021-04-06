Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $291,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,686,000. Grace Capital raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.84. 3,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,524. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $116.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

