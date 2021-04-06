Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders have sold a total of 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

