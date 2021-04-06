Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys Shares of 11,828 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. 139,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,688,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.