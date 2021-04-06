Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 7,915 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 274.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.27. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

