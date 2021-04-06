Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $56.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

