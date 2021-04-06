Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.60. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 1,373 shares trading hands.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 587,357 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 302.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

