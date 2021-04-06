Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $383.94

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.94 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 565.60 ($7.39). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29), with a volume of 1,012,095 shares trading hands.

MCRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 383.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

